Ken Block just impulse bought a Fox-body Ford Mustang GT convertible. The "Gymkhana" star paid $4,000 for the car, which sports a 5.0-liter V-8 fortified by nitrous-oxide.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Block and company hopped a flight from their home base in Park City, Utah, to Colorado to pick up the car. The Mustang's owner met them at Denver International Airport, and cash and keys were exchanged right outside the terminal.

Block then drove the Mustang back to Utah. For an old car in less-than-pristine condition, it seemed to be a relatively trouble-free trip, based on what we see in the video, at least. This is Block's first Fox-body Mustang and he wanted to get acquainted with the tuner-friendly model. What better way to do that than a 500-mile road trip?

Ken Block's Fox-body Ford Mustang GT 5.0 convertible

Why is Block suddenly so interested in Fox bodies? His next project car, dubbed "Hoonifox," will be a carbon-fiber-bodied Fox Mustang, merging the design of Block's "Hoonicorn" Mustang with the more-recent body style.

The Fox-body convertible is a separate project from the Hoonifox, Block noted. Before he does anything with the convertible, it will need a bit of work. A leaking nitrous system limited Block's signature hooning to just one burnout, and even that ended appropriately: Block killed the tires.

Check out the video to see the Mustang convertible in all of its decrepit glory. Block said he is undecided about what to do with the car, and is asking fans for input. What would you do with a nitrous-equipped Mustang 5.0 convertible like this one?