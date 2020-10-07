BMW has introduced a new generation of its 4-Series family for the 2021 model year.

The first members to arrive is the new 4-Series coupe, 4-Series Convertible and high-performance M4.

Still in the works is the new 4-Series Gran Coupe, and an additional member, the battery-electric i4. Both are fastback sedans with a rear hatch instead of a traditional trunk.

2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A prototype for the 4-Series Gran Coupe has been spotted again, this time together with prototypes for the next-generation BMW 7-Series. The new 7-Series is still a couple of years out, though. We'll see the 4-Series Gran Coupe much sooner. It should be revealed early next year as a 2022 model.

BMW has gone with an evolutionary look for its new 4-Series, though there's been a dramatic change up front: an oversized grille is now a common feature to the 4-Series, as well as the M3 sedan. The vertical design of the grille takes inspiration from sporting BMWs of the past like the pre-war 328 and 3.0 CSi of the 1970s.

The interior will be familiar to anyone who's been in a modern BMW. A fully digital instrument cluster will be available (an analog cluster is still standard), and next to this will be a large infotainment screen. Natural-speak voice activation should also feature in the car.

2021 BMW 4-Series

The platform of the 4-Series, including the electric i4, is BMW Group's CLAR design for rear-wheel-drive cars, and the core powertrains are turbocharged 4- and 6-cylinder inline engines displacing 2.0 and 3.0 liters respectively.

Look for the 4-Series Gran Coupe to be offered in 430i and M440i grades at launch. The 430i Gran Coupe should come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 255 horsepower and 294 pound-feet of torque. The M440i Gran Coupe should have a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 and mild-hybrid system good for 382 hp and 364 lb-ft. The mild-hybrid system temporarily boosts output by 11 hp. It consists of an integrated starter motor and generator that is able to recover energy under braking.

The previous 4-Series Gran Coupe never offered an M4 model, though this is expected to change with the redesign. Any M4 Gran Coupe will pack BMW M's new S58 engine, a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 that should deliver around 473 horsepower in the M4 and as much as 503 hp in M4 Competition guise. While a manual transmission is offered on the M3 sedan and M4 coupe and convertible, it may not be included with any M4 Gran Coupe. Stay tuned.