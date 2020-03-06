We drove the 2020 BMW 7-Series; the 2021 Genesis GV80 was priced; and we dove into the details of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2020 BMW 7-Series fixes the current generation's biggest issue: it wasn't getting noticed. BMW execs said people didn't realize the current-generation flagship was new when it arrived for 2016, so 2020 updates include a more-distinct front end and even more tech. Now the question is whether the latest 7-Series is getting noticed for the right reasons.

The 2022 Audi E-Tron GT was spied undergoing testing in Europe for the first time. Through the camouflage, the prototypes looked nearly identical to the E-Tron GT concept shown at the Los Angeles auto show. Based on the Porsche Taycan and its J1 platform, the E-Tron GT will have an 800-volt electrical system and a 96-kwh battery. Expect the E-Tron GT to go on sale in 2021 as a 2022 model.

When it hits the market this summer, the 2021 Genesis GV80 will cost $49,925, which could make it the best luxury crossover deal on the market. With stunning good looks, advanced technology, turbocharged powertrains, and a terrific rear-wheel-drive-based platform, the GV80 holds a lot of promise for luxury buyers.

The electric Cadillac Lyriq will make its debut in April and become the first vehicle to use GM's new modular electric car platform. Set to be powered by the automaker's new Ultium batteries, the Lyriq could have a range of up to 400 miles. Cadillac hasn't announced when the Lyriq will go on sale, though it should arrive in the second half of 2021 as a 2022 model.

The C8 is the first mid-engine Corvette in the sports car's history, and it didn't happen over night. The first mid-engine prototype, named Blackjack, was a Frankenstein's monster-style mule that looked like a widebody Holden Ute cobbled together with random C7 bits. It's perhaps the most interesting prototype in recent history.