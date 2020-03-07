Sweden's Koenigsegg continues to push the performance envelop like no other. This week, the company unveiled a new hypercar called the Gemera. It's Koenigsegg's first four-seater, and it comes powered by an advanced hybrid powertrain that relies on a cam-less engine for its internal-combustion component.

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

Koenigsegg didn't stop at the Gemera, however. It also unveiled a low-downforce Vmax version of its Jesko hypercar that could potentially overtake the Bugatti Chiron 300+ to become the world's fastest production car. Koenigsegg has vowed it will never attempt to build a faster car again.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

The new 911 Turbo based on the 992 generation of Porsche's sports car icon was also revealed this week, in spicier Turbo S grade. The car packs 640 horsepower, or enough to run the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds, and it has one of the sexiest rears of any car in production right now.

Aston Martin V12 Speedster

Aston Martin joined the party with its V12 Speedster, which blends parts from the Vantage and DBS Superleggera. The result is a lightweight, V-12-powered supercar that sadly will only be built in a run of 88 cars. It means your chances of seeing one on the road are close to nil.

Bentley Bacalar by Mulliner

Bespoke speedsters seem to be the flavor of the month as Bentley also has one called the Bacalar. It's a strict two-seater that will be built in a run of just 12 cars, and all build slots have been sold despite the rumored price tag of $1.9 million.

McLaren 765LT

This week we saw the arrival of the new McLaren 765LT. The car is a lighter, more powerful version of the 720S which is already one of the best supercars currently on sale. And while the 765LT is longer than the 720S, the extra length comes from an extended front splitter rather than a longer tail.

2021 Genesis G80

Genesis revealed a redesign for its G80 mid-size sedan. The latest generation boasts a new platform, new powertrains, and a very alluring design, and it will be at dealers soon.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

And finally, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its updated 2021 E-Class range. The big news, for readers in the United States at least, is that the E-Class All-Terrain soft-roader will be landing Stateside later this year to compete with the Audi A6 Allroad and Volvo V90 Cross Country.