Super Bowl LIV is just around the corner and automakers are previewing their spots for the Big Game.

The latest is Audi which has enlisted the help of Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark, to promote the recently launched 2020 E-Tron Sportback. The spot sees the young British actress driving the stylish EV past a number of internal-combustion cars while singing the catchy tune “Let It Go” from Disney's “Frozen.”

Audi said in a statement Wednesday that the spot is the first instalment in a wider campaign about the automaker's focus on sustainable mobility. Audi is gearing up to launch many more EVs in the near future and naturally the automaker wants the world to take notice.

Beyond the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback small SUVs, Audi is also planning the Q4 E-Tron compact SUV and E-Tron GT super sedan. Also in the works is an A5 Sportback-like model that may end up replacing the entire A5 range.

Super Bowl LIV, which will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, is scheduled for February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Porsche also has a spot planned for the Big Game, and it features a brief glimpse of the automaker's next 911 GT3.