Mercedes-Benz's new GLB-Class compact crossover SUV arrives on the market in late 2019 priced from $37,595‬, including destination.

There's just one model at launch, the GLB250, and at that base price you're looking at drive going to the front wheels only. Add all-wheel drive and the starting price increases to ‭$39,595‬.

The GLB250 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 generating 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and is estimated to hustle the GLB from 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds. Top speed is governed to 130 mph.

Buyers seeking more performance can look forward to GLBs tuned by Mercedes-AMG. These will include a GLB35 with 302 hp and a GLB45 with up to 416 hp. A plug-in hybrid option should also be in the pipeline.

The GLB comes standard with LED headlights, 18-inch wheels and five seats. A third-row option, which is unique in the segment, adds two more seats, though only small children will tolerate this spot for extended drives. Standard features inside include a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Standard electronic driver-assist features include brake assist, automatic emergency braking, attention assist, and crosswind assist. An available Driver Assistance package for $2,250 adds more advanced features including adaptive cruise control with steering assist for highway driving.