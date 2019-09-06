The Porsche Taycan electric sedan made its long anticipated debut; Dodge updated its Challenger muscle car for 2020; and we learned why "The Fast and the Furious” movies no longer include street racing. It’s the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

It seems like we’ve been waiting for Porsche’s Tesla fighter for ages, but the wait is finally over. The all-electric Taycan made its official debut this week, bringing along with it up to 750 horsepower and up to 279 miles of range.

Volkswagen is readying an all-new Golf hatchback for an October launch. The eighth-generation Golf is expected to be sold in America, but only in performance GTI and R guises.

Dodge announced a number of incremental changes for its 2020 Challenger that are intended to keep the long-in-the-tooth muscle car fresh for a little longer. Updates are limited to minor styling enhancements and a reshuffling of certain option packages.

Can the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class really climb a 100 percent grade? Thanks to Engineering Explained, we have the answer to that very question.

Have you noticed that the “Fast and Furious” movies no longer features street racing? This week we learned why that is.