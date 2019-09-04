If you’re planning to purchase Toyota’s revised 2020 Tacoma TRD Pro off-road pickup, you might be in for a bit of sticker shock when the mid-size truck rolls into dealer showrooms this fall.

According to an order guide Cars Direct quoted in a Tuesday report, the 2020 Tacoma TRD Pro will list from $45,080 after a mandatory $1,120 destination charge, representing a $1,000 price increase over the 2019 model. In comparison, prices for most 2020 Tacoma models jumped by a more modest $200.

Opting for the 6-speed automatic transmission rather than the manual will run another $2,705, netting an MSRP of $47,785. A $725 external air intake is the Tacoma TRD Pro’s only other option of note for 2020.

Not only is the 2020 Tacoma TRD Pro more expensive than last year’s model, it’s also pricier than its main competitors. A Jeep Gladiator Rubicon with an automatic lists from $47,040, and the plush GMC Canyon Denali 4x4 carries an MSRP of $45,095. Chevy’s off-road-minded Colorado ZR2 pickup is an even better bargain compared to the Toyota with a base price of $44,095.

You do at least get some cool parts for the money. All 2020 Tacoma TRD Pro models come standard with retuned Fox shocks, LED headlights, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Unlike lesser Tacoma models, which come standard with a four-cylinder engine, the TRD Pro comes standard with a 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque.

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro is scheduled to go on sale this fall. It’ll be joined in Toyota showrooms by a couple of newcomers to the TRD brand—the Camry and Avalon TRD models.