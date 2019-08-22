Toyota will charge a little more for its new Camry TRDsedan. The sporty mid-sizer will join the larger Avalon TRD, which was priced early this month, in dealer showrooms later this year.

According to a pricing guide obtained by CarsDirect, the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD will cost $31,995, which includes a mandatory destination charge of $955. That makes the Camry TRD a bit of a bargain considering the upscale Avalon TRD goes for more than $43,000.

The 2020 Toyota Camry TRD also compares favorably to the competition. The Honda Accord 2.0T Sport costs $31,640, making the Camry TRD just $355 more expensive to buy. That’s not a bad deal considering the Camry TRD uses a 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 301 horsepower, which is a significant upgrade over the Accord’s 252 horsepower 4-cylinder engine. However, with the Toyota you’re stuck with an 8-speed automatic; the Honda gives you the option of a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic.

For the cost of entry, the Camry TRD brings revised front and rear fascias, a sport-tuned suspension that’s been lowered by 0.6 inches compared to the base car, matte black wheels, red accents and a TRD performance exhaust system.

The TRD’s base price of $31,995 also makes it the cheapest way to get a Camry with a V-6 for the 2020 model year. The next cheapest Camry V-6 for 2020 is the $35,405 XLE, representing a $3,410 price jump over the TRD model. Both models use the same 3.5-liter V-6.

Equipment-wise, the Camry TRD is similar to the $26,995 Camry SE, which is only available with a 4-cylinder engine. That means there’s no available navigation or driver assist package, and TRD buyers will have to make do with synthetic leather instead of the real thing.

Look for the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD to roll onto dealer lots this fall.