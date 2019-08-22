A redesigned Chevy Suburban with independent rear suspension is coming soon. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the vehicle, which looks to share some styling with the related Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Porsche's new range-topping Cayenne will hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and top out at 183 mph. That's thanks to 670 horsepower generated by a V-8-based hybrid powertrain. Find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

Hyundai will use September's Frankfurt International Motor Show to present a new concept. It will not only preview the automaker's electric future but also reference the first car to wear the Hyundai badge.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Chevrolet Suburban spy shots

Preview drive: 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid is a stealth fighter for the family

Frankfurt auto show concept will preview Hyundai's future EVs

2020 Ford Escape crossover costs $26,080 and keeps going from there

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring spy shots and video

Walmart lawsuit takes aim at Tesla solar panels

Porsche invests in sensor tech that can see in fog, rain

2020 Honda Odyssey review

VW Group interested in Tesla stake?

Survey: Range, cost, infrastructure sum up why shoppers avoid EVs