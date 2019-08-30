Audi's Q5 is about to receive a minor facelift to keep it looking fresh alongside newer rivals like Lincoln's MKC-replacing Corsair and updated versions of the Cadillac XT5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC all being introduced for 2020.

The Q5 was last redesigned for 2018 so in Audi tradition we should see the updated model arrive for 2021, meaning a market launch sometime next year is likely.

A prototype for the updated Q5 has been spotted and looks to sport revised fascias front and rear, as well as new internals for the lights at both ends. The grille also looks to have received a honeycomb pattern in place of the current model's horizontal slats.

We don't expect a major revamp of the interior like we saw with the updated Q7 introduced for 2020. Instead, the updated 2019 A4 points the way. Expect a larger touchscreen and new apps for the infotainment, plus the addition of natural-speak voice activation.

2021 Audi Q5 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The updated A4 also hints at what we can expect for the powertrains. Look for a new 12-volt mild-hybrid system that can recover energy under braking or coasting and help the engine under high loads and upon start-up.

A plug-in hybrid option for the Q5 was also just added for 2020. It pairs a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with a transmission-integrated electric motor for a combined 367 horsepower.

We don't expect any change in the powertrain for the updated SQ5. The current model comes from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 good for 354 hp, though we may see a mild-hybrid system added to this powertrain as well.

Sadly, Audi Sport chief Oliver Hoffmann as recently as July said there were no plans yet for an RS Q5. It means Audi will continue to go without a direct competitor to the BMW X3 M and Mercedes-AMG GLC63, for now at least.