It's hard to believe the Jaguar F-Type has been on sale since 2014, as the sultry sports car is still one of the best-looking options in its segment.

Nevertheless, Jaguar is working on a major update, with electrification, a digital dash, and revised styling all in the pipeline. The updated F-Type is expected to reach the market in 2020, meaning we'll likely see it arrive as a 2021 model.

2021 Jaguar F-Type from Motor Authority on Vimeo.

A prototype has just been spotted and reveals the updated car will sport slimmer, wraparound headlights instead of the current model's tapered design. The hood and front fascia will also be massaged to fit the new lights, while at the rear the taillights will be tweaked to match the design on the updated 2020 XE.

As for mechanical updates, Jaguar is expected to finally ditch the supercharged V-6 currently used in the F-Type in favor of an electrified inline-6 that's already been announced by Land Rover for some 2020 models. In the 2020 Range Rover, the powertrain offers outputs of 355 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque in P360 guise and 395 hp and 406 lb-ft in P400 guise.

Jaguar Land Rover inline-6 engine

The powertrain is a mild-hybrid setup combining a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with a beefed-up electric starter motor that can aid the engine during high loads and recover energy under braking and coasting. There's also an electric compressor that helps build boost pressure before revs rise and the conventional turbocharger takes over.

Unfortunately, the replacement of the old V-6 may mean the end of a manual transmission in the F-Type, as the engine is the sole unit currently offered with the three-pedal option.

2021 Jaguar F-Type facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

As for the interior, a digital instrument cluster is expected to finally make its way into the F-Type, along with an updated infotainment system with a larger touchscreen display. More electronic driver aids should also feature in the car.

These changes to the F-Type will allow Jaguar to bide its time until a successor can be developed, possibly with a battery-electric powertrain. Stay tuned for updates as development continues.