The 2021 Ford Bronco may not come exclusively as an SUV. It's rumored the Blue Oval is developing a Ford Bronco pickup as well.

A Monday report by Automobile cited sources familiar with the program and AutoForecast Solutions that both say the truck is in the works. AutoForecast Solutions said production of the new truck should commence in 2024, while the magazine's other sources said 2022 is the earliest a Bronco pickup will debut. Motor Authority reached out to Ford and spokesman Mike Levine and was told, “We don’t comment on speculation about future products.”

2021 Ford Bronco test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The fun doesn't end at the regular Bronco and rumored Bronco pickup, though. The magazine's sources claim Raptor versions of both the Bronco SUV and pickup will be ready about one year after each model launches. Judging by how formidable the F-150 Raptor is, the Bronco Raptors should be lots of fun.

2021 Ford Bronco test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The magazine said it's almost certain the hypothetical Bronco pickup will come only as a four-door double cab model; the Bronco SUV is scheduled to arrive in both two-door and four-door variants. That will allow the standard Bronco to take on the Jeep Wrangler, while the Bronco pickup handles the Jeep Gladiator. The magazine's sources added the new pickup was shaping up as something similar to the Ford Explorer SportTrac from the early 2000s.

2021 Ford Bronco test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The same body-on-frame platform readied for the SUV will underpin the pickup. It's expected this architecture will also form the basis of the next-generation Ranger. The current mid-size pickup is based on Ford's global architecture, which was adapted to meet North American market standards. Naturally, the pickup will likely share powertrains with the Bronco SUV. Rumored to be a part of the portfolio are a 2.3-liter turbo-4 as the base engine and a more-powerful turbocharged V-6 option. A 7-speed manual transmission is also supposedly in store for the SUV. That would make sense given its chief rival will be the Jeep Wrangler, which offers a stick.

Finally, a hybrid variant is also reportedly in the works as a greener off-road option.