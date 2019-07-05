Lotus is developing an electric hypercar targeted to deliver over 1,000 horsepower. It's called the Evija, and the few owners slated to receive one can look forward to their cars arriving in 2020.

Ford has unveiled an unregulated, track-only version of its GT supercar. Output has been pumped up to 700 horsepower, and there's also a whole lot of extra downforce to go with the extra grunt.

BMW's X7 makes for a plush and practical pickup truck. How do we know? Because the automaker just unveiled one featuring a crew-cab body and 80-inch bed.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Evija is new name of Lotus Type 130 electric hypercar

The Ford GT Mk II is the ultimate version of the ultimate Ford hypercar

BMW reveals X7 pickup truck

Most 2020 Mini Cooper models get $1,500 price bump, some get huge power bump

Lexus LC Convertible prototype drops the top on flagship two-door

Lucid Motors hires away Tesla manufacturing chief

BMW and Daimler plan to have self-driving cars on sale by 2024

Big country, big price: 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country costs $46,740 to start

Track king Radical reveals Rapture street-legal sports car

Electric Volkswagen Type 20 Microbus concept ties the past to the future