New information on the redesigned Land Rover Defender due out later this year has surfaced. Chief among the new details is confirmation of a long-wheelbase model with eight seats.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is a stunning piece of machinery. But the 211-mph convertible will also dash along your favorite roads at brilliant and intoxicating speeds.

We've got more bad news for Camaro fans. Just a week after we learned that Chevy has stopped work on a seventh-generation Camaro, we now have word that the current sixth-generation Camaro's Z/28 model has been canceled.

Leaked info reveals plans for 8-seat Land Rover Defender 130

First drive review: 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is the right light

6th-gen Chevrolet Camaro's Z/28 canceled?

2019 Ford Ranger nearly aces crash tests from IIHS, headlights falter

2020 BMW M2 CS spy shots and video

2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid first drive review: Charge port gained, no prestige lost

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB45 spy shots

Review update: 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the ultimate family vacation vehicle

2020 Lexus LS gets the Inspiration Series treatment

Tesla delivers a record number of cars for Q2