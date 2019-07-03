New information on the redesigned Land Rover Defender due out later this year has surfaced. Chief among the new details is confirmation of a long-wheelbase model with eight seats.
The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is a stunning piece of machinery. But the 211-mph convertible will also dash along your favorite roads at brilliant and intoxicating speeds.
We've got more bad news for Camaro fans. Just a week after we learned that Chevy has stopped work on a seventh-generation Camaro, we now have word that the current sixth-generation Camaro's Z/28 model has been canceled.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Leaked info reveals plans for 8-seat Land Rover Defender 130
First drive review: 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is the right light
6th-gen Chevrolet Camaro's Z/28 canceled?
2019 Ford Ranger nearly aces crash tests from IIHS, headlights falter
2020 BMW M2 CS spy shots and video
2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid first drive review: Charge port gained, no prestige lost
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB45 spy shots
Review update: 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the ultimate family vacation vehicle
2020 Lexus LS gets the Inspiration Series treatment
Tesla delivers a record number of cars for Q2