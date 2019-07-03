The Lexus LS is definitely the quiet achiever among full-size luxury sedans, with the latest model managing a respectable 9,300 sales in the United States in 2018, which was its first full year of sales.

There weren't any updates for 2019 but for 2020 the LS will receive Lexus' Inspiration Series treatment. Inspiration Series models are distinguished by a few special touches and so far we've seen the LC coupe and LX SUV receive the treatment.

Lexus will offer the Inspiration Series treatment exclusively on the LS 500, and availability will be limited to the first 300 buyers.

2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series

The cars will feature a unique exterior paint called Deep Garnet, along with 20-inch wheels with a black chrome finish. The interior will come in a two-tone configuration combining white leather on the seats, doors and center console, and contrasting black leather on the dash. Lexus will also include its Kiriko glass on the doors, a feature previously reserved for the LS sedan's Executive Package.

No changes will be made to the mechanicals, meaning you'll find the LS 500's stock 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 under the hood. It's good for 416 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque and can power either the rear wheels or all four.

The 2020 Lexus LS, including the LS 500 Inspiration Series, arrives in dealerships this fall.