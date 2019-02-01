Lexus will bring its 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series to the Chicago Auto Show next week, and it marks the first time U.S. buyers will be able to buy the Flare Yellow color.

It's also the third time a Lexus vehicle will wear the "Inspiration Series" badge. The first was a limited-edition LC 500 Inspiration Series that debuted in 2017 with a coat of blue paint that took the brand eight months to develop. The name showed up again for the 2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series, which donned a more sinister look.

This third Inspiration Series model was first previewed at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance with a concept car finished in the same yellow color.

2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series

In addition to the paint, the production car features a carbon-fiber roof and lower grille insert to contrast the bright hue, as well as 21-inch wheels. Lexus said the yellow catches the eye from a distance, but is tamer up close with deep layers to highlight the LC's creases.

The Inspiration Series gets no changes to the powertrain, which means a 5.0-liter V-8 makes a healthy 471 horsepower. Power is sent to a 10-speed automatic transmission before it reaches the rear wheels. Stomping the accelerator will scoot the sexy yellow beast from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series

Stepping inside the 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series, the cabin gets some love, too. Lexus created yellow Alcantara door inserts. They flow into standard touring seats finished in leather with yellow contrast stitching. The same stitching inches along the dashboard, center console, and glovebox. Carbon-fiber door sills also mark the car's production number as one of 100 Lexus will build. The luxury brand plans to toss in a garment bag and travel bag to match the latest Inspiration Series' colors, too.

The public will be able to see the latest LC 500 Inspiration Series when the 2019 Chicago Auto Show opens Feb. 9. For those who need to park one in their garage, it'll set you back $107,235, which includes a $1,025 destination charge.