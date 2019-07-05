Lexus isn't being coy about the LC Convertible at all: what you're looking at is going to be a production car soon without the thin camo.

But Friday at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Lexus gave us a preview look at the LC Convertible—without official specs, price, or release date.

Lexus LC Convertible concept

The two-door droptop that made its debut in the U.K. is officially a prototype. It followed the LC Convertible Concept from the 2019 North American International Auto Show. The convertible that appeared at Goodwood is closer to production and sports all the familiar cues from the LC coupe including the wide, spindle grille and massive hips and haunches.

Of course, the coupe's roof is missing, replaced with a soft, power folding roof instead of a hardtop, likely to cut down on weight.

Lexus LC Convertible prototype

Lexus didn't say what was under the hood of the LC Convertible prototype, but it's certainly going to follow the LC coupe's hybrid V-6 or V-8 found in the 500h and 500 respectively. The 500h makes 354 combined horsepower from its 3.5-liter V-6 and electric motor, the big 5.0-liter V-8 in the 500 makes 471 hp and delivers a soundtrack that we'd prefer to hear in the cabin with the roof down. An LC F is certainly in the works, but it's unclear if that'll make its debut in coupe or convertible form for now.

The LC Convertible will compete against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 8-Series, which both cost north of $100,000. It's hard to imagine how the LC Convertible will cost any less than $100,000 too: the coupe costs more than $93,000 with a V-8 and more than $98,000 with the hybrid powertrain.

Lexus LC Convertible prototype

The rest is just a guess at this point. For now, the LC Convertible will tour the world for testing, but likely will land in owners driveways sometime in 2020.

