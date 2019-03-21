The Bugatti La Voiture Noire was one of the star debuts of the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, but owners won't see theirs for at least two years.

The showstopper from Geneva lacked an engine and a complete interior, Carscoops reported Tuesday. When Bugatti builds the one-off supercar, it'll be fitted with the company's 8.0-liter, quad-turbo W-16, lifted from the Chiron—and hopefully some seats and an interior because you need those too. The power will be the same as the Euro-spec Chiron, too: 1,480 horsepower.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire

On the matter of the supercar moving under its own power with no sound, Bugatti said the La Voiture Noire concept was fitted with an electric powertrain, which explains why the car was eerily quiet leaving the show. The firm said work only began on La Voiture Noire (translated from French to "the black car") a year and a half ago after the customer agreed to the build proposal.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire

The supercar's design is meant to honor the Type 57SC Atlantic, a treasured Bugatti car built between 1936 and 1938. The design similarities are distant at best, but both La Voiture Noire and the Type 57 SC Atlantic share a dorsal line, six exhaust tips, and a taillight strip that joins rear fenders. The front fascia is far more Chiron-looking.

When all is said and done, it will be one of the most expensive new car sever sold with a price of $12.4 million, unless some other company decides to one-up Bugatti in the meantime. Rolls-Royce has a history of building bespoke cars with exorbitant prices.