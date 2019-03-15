If prices in the mid-to-upper $100,000 range are too high, Mercedes-AMG would like you to meet the more "frugal" 4-Door Coupe. The GT 53 4-Door Coupe, that is.

The German luxury brand announced Thursday that the entry-level GT 53 model will cost $99,995, which includes a $995 destination fee. It's the cheapest way to step into Mercedes-AMG's first standalone sedan (well, hatchback, really) model, but it won't come with the beefy V-8. That's reserved for money makers willing to spend at least $137,495 for a GT 63 model. The hottest of the 4-Door Coupe models is the GT 63 S, which costs $159,995.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe

The just-barely sub-$100,000 price nets buyers a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 paired with Mercedes' EQ Boost system. The 48-volt mild-hybrid system works with the engine to provide extra power at low rpm and smooth out the stop/start feature. In the case of the GT 53, it makes 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Total output is 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to send the hatchback sedan from 0-60 mph in about 4.4 seconds. Power is sent through a 9-speed automatic transmission to a standard all-wheel-drive system. The GT 53 will scream all the way to its electronically limited top speed of 174 mph.

The GT 63 will do the same sprint in 3.3 seconds, while the GT 63 S shaves the time down to 3.1 seconds. The V-8 powered sedans will also push things a little further with top speeds of 193 and 195 mph, respectively.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe

Although the GT 53 model misses out on V-8 power, it's still well-equipped—as it should be for a $100,000 car. AMG Ride Control Sport adjustable and adaptive dampers are standard to keep the suspension on guard for multiple driving scenarios, and it shares an electronically activated rear spoiler with its V-8-powered brethren. Inside, it gets navigation and a Burmester sound system, as well as plenty of luxurious materials.

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe goes on sale this spring, while the GT 63 and 63 S models are currently on sale. So far, we've reported on the what it's like to drive the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 GT 63 S model. The 53 won't be as much of an all-out track car, but it will still provide plenty of thrills.