Audi Sport fans have a lot to look forward to this year as the brand announced on Thursday at its annual General Meeting that it has 13 performance cars in the pipeline for 2019.

"The brand is sharpening its sporty image with nine new S models as well as four especially powerful R and RS models," the company stated in a press release.

At least one R model is very likely the refreshed 2019 Audi R8, which was revealed in October with a sharper look and a jump from 540 to 570 horsepower in the base model and from 610 to 620 in the R8 Performance, which replaces the R8 Plus. A new TT RS is coming as well. We expect the other two high-performance cars to be the RS 7 Sportback and the RS 6 Avant (wagon). The RS 6 Avant is likely coming in 2019 for Europe, and Audi USA has actively campaigned to bring to the U.S.

2021 Audi RS Q3 Sportback spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The nine S models are likely a mix of SUVs and cars. We'll probably see the S8 sedan and SQ8 SUV bow sometime this year. A new S7 Sportback, sedan and Avant versions of the S6, and an SQ2 small SUV are also likely. Given the TT RS is coming, a TTS is probably on the docket. An SQ7 exists as a diesel model overseas, so a gas version could be another of the S group. Perhaps the final S model is the S4, though it seems too soon for that car to be refreshed given that it was redesigned for the 2017 model year.

2020 Audi S8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Audi's statement applies to vehicles that will be released worldwide. There is no indication of how many of these vehicles will come to the U.S.

Motor Authority reached out to Audi for clarification on which vehicles might come to the U.S., and an Audi spokeswoman said the brand is always evaluating future products for the U.S. market.

We still have our fingers crossed for the RS 6 Avant. The U.S. needs more fast wagons, and enthusiasts need to step up to buy them.

The New York auto show in April and the Frankfurt motor show this fall should reveal Audi's plans for the remainder of the year.