Audi plans to make a decision on whether it will introduce a new generation of the A6 Avant and the hotter RS 6 Avant for the U.S. market soon.

CarBuzz initially reported in January that its own source was told by Audi executives that the company had given both wagon models the green light for the U.S., and that they will arrive with the next RS 7 Sportback. However, Audi spokesman Mark Dahncke told Motor Authority on Monday that information is not correct. He said that Audi is actively considering bringing both the regular A6 Avant and RS 6 Avant to the U.S. with the next-generation models, but there has not been a final decision. He added the Audi has seen enthusiasm for the models.

It's clear Audi wants to bring the models here, but it sounds like the internal business case for the wagons needs to be made. Dahncke said a decision is coming internally in the near future.

2018 Audi RS6 Avant Nogaro Edition

In 2016, Audi spokesman Anthony Garbis explained to MA at the 2017 Allroad launch why the current A6 Avant and A6 Allroad didn't make their way to the U.S. It came down to price positioning. Garbis said Americans hadn't shown a desire for wagons and instead steered toward crossovers. He added the A6 Avant would probably cost around $60,000 or $70,000 if it were sold here, which is Q7 money. Garbis asked rhetorically how Audi could justify importing the A6 Avant and A6 Allroad if Americans would likely choose the Q7 at the same price.

However, last year, Audi of America Vice President of Product Management Filip Brabec told Motor Trend the brand was listening intently to the voices clamoring for the RS 6. "Keep writing letters," he said, and acknowledged internal discussion about bringing the wagon to the U.S.

2019 Audi RS 6 Avant test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The next-generation RS 6 Avant will likely pack a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine with 650 horsepower. An RS 6 Performance variant could crank out 700 hp with the addition of an electric motor. Spy shots from last June showed Audi is in early development stages for the performance wagon.

Maybe, just maybe, Americans will get to sample what has been forbidden fruit in the future.