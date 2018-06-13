2019 Audi RS 6 Avant spy shots

News
an hour ago
June 13, 2018
Audi Sport is in the early stages of developing its next RS 6 Avant.
Our latest spy shots show a test mule for the RS 6 using the makeshift body of the latest A6 Avant.
You can tell it's the RS 6 because of the aggressive front fascia with enlarged intakes, the huge wheels housing carbon-ceramic brake rotors, and the signature Audi Sport oval-shaped exhausts. The test mule also wears makeshift fender flares to hide its wider track. These will be replaced by proper pumped fenders on the production model.
2016 Audi RS 6 Avant PerformanceEnlarge Photo
As with the current RS 6, the new one should be offered in regular RS 6 and extreme RS 6 Performance guises.
The regular model is expected to come with 650 horsepower, up from 605 hp in the current car. This will be generated by the Volkswagen Group’s latest 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8.
For the RS 6 Performance, it’s thought output could reach as high as 700 hp thanks to the addition of an electric motor. The plug-in hybrid system would essentially be the one in the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which in the Porsche produces 680 hp from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine supplemented by an electric motor.
2019 Audi RS 6 Avant test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Regardless of the model, drive should be to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system. Both models should also deliver 0-60 mph times approaching the 3.0-second mark.
The RS 6 is a Motor Authority favorite because of its supercar-rivaling performance coupled with a practical load space (the newest A6 Avant has close to 60 cubic feet with the rear seats folded). Unfortunately, Audi Sport's decision not to build another RS 6 sedan means we likely won't ever see the nameplate return to these shores. Instead, we'll get another generation of the mechanically similar RS 7 hatch.
Look for the new RS 6 Avant to debut in 2019.
