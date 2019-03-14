SpeedKore shocked us with its 1,400-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon build at the 2018 SEMA show, but we now have a good look at just how brutal of a machine it is.

Video from That Racing Channel on YouTube shows SpeedKore's extra demonic Challenger SRT Demon hit the dragstrip. Let's make this clear: it sounds angry. The 1,400 hp is the figure measured at the crank, but 1,203 hp still makes its way to the rear wheels. The Wisconsin-based shop had one goal when it set out to build the car: make the fastest Demon on the planet.

We'd say Speedkore succeeded because the car ran an 8.77-second quarter-mile time at 162 mph, which is quite a bit quicker than the Demon's certified time of 9.65 seconds at 140 mph in stock form. It's not only about the extra power. This Challenger SRT Demon has been completely stripped of its factory body and an unpainted carbon-fiber body was installed in its place. We don't know how much weight the carbon fiber took off the portly muscle car, but it's certainly only done good things.

Speedkore did more work than that. To allow the car to handle all that power, the shop added a ProTorque torque converter, a carbon-fiber driveshaft, a rear differential brace to bolster the rear end, and a 10-point roll cage to protect the driver at the ridiculous speeds it would achieve.

The opening of the video shows a few clips of the car running at various dragstrips where we see the muscle car fall into the low-9-second range, and then into the 8s. We're also treated to some views from the cockpit as pro driver Leah Pritchett handles the wild beast to ensure it points straight ahead. The shifts looks violent as the modified Demon clicks off gears and lurches forward with authority.

It's easy to overlook one major accomplishment about this build: the engine's internals are 99-percent stock. A custom twin-turbo setup that runs 26 psi of boost (for now) replaces the Demon's supercharger to make the big power.

It sounds like Speedkore can get lower ETs out of the car. The shop can likely turn up the boost, and thus far the car has run with a full interior, including the passenger seat and back seat. Take some weight out, add some boost, and go for the low 8s.

Take in the sights and sounds of the world's angriest Demon in the video above.