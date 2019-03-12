Mercedes-AMG has been spotted testing a prototype for an updated E63. The super sedan looks to adopt styling tweaks planned for the entire E-Class range for its mid-cycle update, and we're hopeful of some additional horsepower being extracted from its twin-turbocharged V-8.

EV startup Karma will roll out a pair of concept's at next month's Auto Shanghai 2019, one of which was penned by Pininfarina. A teaser shot hints at a repeat of the mustache-shaped grille, which proved to be a controversial feature of the original Fisker Karma, which Karma now sells in updated form as the Revero.

Aston Martin will roll out an SUV called the DBX later this year. Prototypes are currently testing in public and reveal a number of design details pegged for the high-performance off-roader.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 spy shots

Karma's Pininfarina concept suggests mustache grille isn't going away

Aston Martin DBX hits the ice for cold-weather testing

2019 Chevrolet Blazer vs. 2019 Honda Passport: Compare Cars

VW Group commits to 70 EVs by 2028

Tesla Semi opens for $20,000 reservations, no update on arrival date

The Bugatti Baby gets a reboot to celebrate brand's 110th birthday

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee vs 2019 Chevrolet Blazer: Compare crossover SUVs

2020 Opel Insignia Sports Tourer spy shots

Production Sono Sion solar-assisted car makes appearance