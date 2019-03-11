It made its debut at the 2018 SEMA show and now SpeedKore Performance Group's Demon-powered, carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Dodge Charger has paid a visit to Jay Leno's Garage. And there to explain it all was SpeedKore boss Dave Salvaggio. You may remember him from his meetup with Leno for the custom 1967 Chevrolet Camaro gifted to Chris Evans by Robert Downey Jr.

We learn that SpeedKore's latest car, known as the Evolution, may resemble a '70 Charger but actually uses a custom frame. The engine, of course, is the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 from the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, though SpeedKore connected it up with a 6-speed manual borrowed from a Challenger SRT Hellcat. Thanks to numerous other mods, the engine makes 966 horsepower at the wheels. That's up from 840 hp the stock version produces at the flywheel.

The body is almost all carbon fiber, with only the door handles, fuel cap and grille insert getting machined from billet aluminum. The carbon fiber, sourced from Japan's Toray, is the same material Chevrolet uses for its Corvette ZR1, resulting in a similar bronze hue found on both cars. Salvaggio said crafting a body takes about a week and a half. That's good, as finding original '70 Charger bodies in good condition is getting hard.

The attention to detail is impressive, and it's in the areas you can't see where some of SpeedKore's best work has taken place. For example, for a clean look under the car, fuel and dry-sump oil from rear-mounted tanks flow inside the hollow chassis rails. And under the hood, you'll find a number of custom 3D-printed parts.

On the street, the custom Charger looks and sounds as mean as can be, and obviously Leno gets a kick out of it.