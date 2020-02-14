Volkswagen's Tesla Model Y fighter, the ID 4, has been spotted. The small electric SUV is expected to debut in April at the New York International Auto Show, and it will eventually be assembled at VW's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Toyota's Supra receives a round of updates for the 2021 model year. The list includes a more affordable model with a 4-cylinder engine and a decent bump in power for the 6-cylinder model. Sadly there's still no option for a manual transmission.

Mercedes-AMG has revealed its Formula One race car for the 2020 season. Due to the lack of rule changes, the car is largely an evolution of last season's winning design. However, the livery now sports a touch of red thanks to a new sponsor.

