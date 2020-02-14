Volkswagen's Tesla Model Y fighter, the ID 4, has been spotted. The small electric SUV is expected to debut in April at the New York International Auto Show, and it will eventually be assembled at VW's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Toyota's Supra receives a round of updates for the 2021 model year. The list includes a more affordable model with a 4-cylinder engine and a decent bump in power for the 6-cylinder model. Sadly there's still no option for a manual transmission.
Mercedes-AMG has revealed its Formula One race car for the 2020 season. Due to the lack of rule changes, the car is largely an evolution of last season's winning design. However, the livery now sports a touch of red thanks to a new sponsor.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2021 Volkswagen ID 4 spy shots
2021 Toyota Supra arrives with turbo-4 engine, more power, A91 Edition
Mercedes-AMG reveals its race car for the 2020 F1 season
Here are the affordable new crossovers on their way in 2020
Mercedes could drop CLS and AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in cost-cutting drive
Lucid Air electric sedan won’t use a huge battery for 400-mile Tesla-rivaling range
An all-female "Fast and Furious" is happening
Ford recalling more than 225,000 vehicles for faulty suspension
Yokohama revives historic designs for classic cars
First electric fire truck in US finds a buyer: Los Angeles