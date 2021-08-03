It's almost the end of the road for the Acura NSX. Acura has confirmed that the 2022 model year will be the last for the supercar, and to send it out the automaker will offer up a spicier NSX Type S.

Sedans may no longer receive the love they once did, but Cadillac has a real corker on its hands in the form of the CT4-V Blackwing. On the track or around town, Cadillac’s last gas-powered compact sport sedan hits all the marks.

Porsche is approaching the end of development for the hardcore, track-focused 718 Cayman GT4 RS sports car. A prototype has just been spotted and is wearing the least camouflage gear we've seen yet.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Acura NSX Type S debuts Aug. 12, marks end of NSX production

First drive review: 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing swoops in as a road and track hero

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS spy shots and video: Development on the final track

Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid to return as three-row crossover

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada brings art and history to Jay Leno's Garage

Hyundai claims Ioniq 5 EV will dominate Tesla Model Y in miles of range added at fast-charging stops

Bentley has 5 unused Mulsanne Grand Limousines up for grabs

2022 Toyota Tacoma review

"Schumacher" documentary coming to Netflix Sept. 15

Congress proposes "clean hydrogen" production hubs—with coal as a potential source