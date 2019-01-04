2020 Ford Explorer cop car revealed: Memorize these headlights

Follow Joel



Speeders and bad guys beware: There's a new cop car in town.

On Friday the covers came off the 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility.

Based on the 2020 Ford Explorer, which is set to make its formal debut next Wednesday, the Police Interceptor brings new technology and better fuel economy to the table for the men and women in blue.

Police forces will have three powertrain options from which to choose. Base Interceptor Utilities are powered by a 3.3-liter hybrid powertrain that Ford says provides 41 percent better fuel economy than the current model equipped with the 3.7-liter V-6. A nonhybridized version of the 3.3 is also offered. Departments that want more power can choose a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6. All models feature a 10-speed automatic transmission and have all-wheel drive.

2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Ford said the Michigan State Police tested the new 2020 Interceptor Utility hybrid and found it to have the fastest 0-100 mph acceleration, lap, and average lap times, as well as the highest top speed (137 mph, speeders take note) compared to the other police utility competitors. Impressively, that included V-8-powered competitors.

The new Interceptor Utility is loaded with tech to help, and protect, the police. Sensors monitor approximately 270 degrees around the vehicle and can alert the police when movement is detected. In addition to the alerts, it turns on the rearview camera, locks the doors, rolls up the windows, and shows where the threat is located around the vehicle via the digital instrument cluster.

Available active safety technology includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and forward collision warnings. A new on-demand rearview camera is also on the options list.

Other standard features include Bluetooth, LED headlamps, and a Class III receiver. The Interceptor Utility can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Inside, the Interceptor Utility is built to serve and protect, not coddle. It features heavy-duty cloth front seats with reduced bolsters to ease entry and aid comfort while geared up. A vinyl rear seat and floor is available, as are anti-stab plates in the front seat backs.

The 2020 Interceptor Utility's steel wheel and tire setup was designed to withstand an 8-inch curb impact, a median crossing, and a 30-mph railroad crossing.

Pricing will depond on the purchase contract signed by each police department. The 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is set to arrive this summer.