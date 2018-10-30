2019 Hyundai Veloster N, 2019 Ford GT, Chevy eCOPO Camaro: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Ford GT Carbon Series

The first model from Hyundai's N performance division on sale in the United States is the 2019 Veloster N. It delivers up to 275 horsepower and was developed by a former BMW M engineering boss. Find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

Ford's GT supercar will be available in Carbon Series guise for the 2019 model year. The car is just like the GT's previous Competition Series but adds back some niceties such as a radio and air conditioning.

Chevrolet has previewed a potential future for drag racing with the reveal of the eCOPO Camaro concept. The drag racing concept features a 700-hp electric powertrain as well as General Motors' first application of a new 800-volt electrical system.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Hyundai Veloster N first drive review: Hot hatch, Korean style, Nürburgring bred

2019 Ford GT adds lightweight Carbon Series, gets $50,000 price bump

Chevy unveils electric Camaro drag racer, estimates 9-second quarter-mile

Study finds drivers trust active safety tech but unaware of limitations

2019 COPO Camaro marks 50 years of Chevy's dragstrip special

GM EV1 exec leaves Faraday Future

Demon-powered, carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Dodge Charger arrives at SEMA

Autonomous vehicle testing with V2X technology reaches Australian roads

Long-term plan for Maybach is still to offer standalone cars

Fisker gets Caterpillar investment for solid-state battery tech