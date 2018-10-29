Ford Focus ST, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, Lewis Hamilton F1 champion: Today's Car News

Oct 29, 2018
Ford is working on a new generation of the Focus ST and the latest prototypes are completely devoid of camouflage gear. Unfortunately we won't see the vehicle here as Ford no longer plans to offer any Focus variants in the country.

Another vehicle we spied testing is Porsche's updated 718 Cayman GT4. It's being developed alongside a new Boxster Spyder and both should make their respective debuts soon.

Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton has joined Juan Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher as drivers with five or more Formula 1 World Championship titles. The Briton secured his fifth title on Sunday at the 2018 Mexican Grand Prix.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Ford Focus ST spy shots and video

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 spy shots and video

Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton secures fifth Formula 1 title

Active safety tech bumps 2019 Hyundai Tucson crossover SUV price to $24,245

Porsche's Project Gold 911 restomod sells for $3.1M

Volkswagen XL1 eco halo already a sound investment?

Next BMW 3-Series Sports Wagon could spawn M3 variant

2019 Kia Rio lineup sliced, diced, priced from $16,195

Ford bringing a whole fleet of Ranger and F-150 trucks to SEMA

Feds reportedly probing further into Elon Musk's claims about Tesla Model 3 production

