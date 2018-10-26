Tesla reportedly faces FBI investigation over production numbers

Follow Joel Add to circle



Tesla Model 3 all-wheel drive Performance rolls off a new assembly line in a temporary structure

Tesla reportedly faces an investigation by the FBI that the automaker and CEO Elon Musk may have misled investors about its production numbers.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the FBI is "examining whether Tesla misstated information about production of its Model 3 sedans and misled investors."

The investigation may be looking at statements made by the company in 2017, according to the Wall Street Journal's sources.

In response to the WSJ report, Tesla said Friday that it had not received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding Model 3 production numbers.

"We have not received a subpoena, a request for testimony, or any other formal process, and there have been no additional document requests about this from the Department of Justice for months," a Tesla spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

Musk's settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission was approved by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Oct. 16, the U.S. Department of Justice may still be ongoing, according to the WSJ.

Justice Department officials haven't confirmed an official investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.