Things are about to get a lot busier at Audi Sport in the coming months as the official motorsport and performance arm of the brand with the four rings launches a barrage of new models to catch up with BMW M and Mercedes-AMG.

A teaser image released this week by Audi Sport and discovered by Motor1 confirms six new models are in the works—and all six are due before the year is out. Unfortunately, not all of them are bound for the United States.

2020 Audi RS Q3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Although the teaser doesn't reveal much in the way of details, we can ascertain the identity of the vehicles from spy shots of prototypes. From left to right we're most likely looking at an RS 6 Avant, RS 7 Sportback, RS Q3, RS Q3 Sportback, RS 4 Avant, and RS Q8.

The RS 6 Avant, RS 7 Sportback and RS Q3 are redesigns of previous models while the RS 4 is an updated version of a current model on sale outside the U.S. since 2017. The RS Q3 Sportback and RS Q8 are new additions to the Audi Sport family.

2020 Audi RS Q8 spy shots and video

Only the RS 7 Sportback and RS Q8 are likely in the U.S., though there's a good chance the RS Q3 makes it over as well. The RS 7 Sportback and RS Q8 are expected to feature 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8s with close to 600 horsepower. The RS Q3 will likely boast the same engine as the RS 3, in this case a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 good for 400 hp.

Audi has also hinted at the RS 6 Avant being sold here, though the automaker is yet to make an announcement on the high-performance longroof.

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A debut for many of the models should happen in September at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show.

The new model onslaught won't end in 2019, though. Audi Sport in 2020 will unveil an electric super sedan based on last year's e-tron GT concept. The company is also thought to be readying an electric supercar to replace the R8, though timing on the model is unclear. Stay tuned.