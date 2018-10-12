2020 Porsche 911 coming next summer with more power, more gears





2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We won't have to wait long for the next-generation Porsche icon. The 2020 Porsche 911 will debut next month at the 2019 Los Angeles auto show.

What's more, we also know when it will hit dealer showrooms—this time with more power and a dual-clutch automatic transmission with one more gear.

The news comes from a Car and Driver report published Thursday, following a ride-along development drive.

The base version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 will increase from 370 to 385 horsepower, while the stronger version in S models will get 450 hp. Current S models have 420 hp, but the engine makes 450 hp in the GTS models. The 7-speed manual transmission will return, but the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, known as the PDK, will give way to an 8-speed version.

C/D also told us when to expect the 911 variants in showrooms. The 911 Carrera will be a 2020 model (rather than a 2019 as we've reported) and arrive in dealers next summer, starting with S and 4S coupes with the 450-hp engine and the optional 8-speed PDK transmission. Cabriolet versions of those models will follow soon thereafter. Base 911 Carrera and all-wheel drive Carrera 4 models with the 385-hp flat-6 will come a few months later and debut the 7-speed manual transmission. The Turbo model is expected by the end of 2019.

The Targa body style will also be offered again, although it's not clear when.

Other models will also follow, including GT3, possibly as a 2021 model, and GTS. There is no news yet on the timing of a hybrid model, though C/D speculates it may come with the update of the 992 generation as the 992.2. That could be 2023 or later.

In the meantime, watch for the 2020 Porsche 911 to make its official debut on Nov. 28 in LA.