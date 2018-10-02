New Porsche 911 Speedster enters production in 2019

Oct 2, 2018
Porsche Speedster Concept, 2018 Paris auto show

It's hardly been a secret but now Porsche has made it official: a new 911 Speedster enters production in 2019.

Porsche made the announcement Tuesday at the 2018 Paris auto show, where it also unveiled a red version of the 911 Speedster concept car first shown in a silver hue back in June as part of Porsche's 70th anniversary celebrations.

The production 911 Speedster is due in the first half of 2019 and just 1,948 examples will be built, the number representing the year Porsche's first sports car, the 356, received its registration. It isn't clear yet how many are earmarked for the United States.

Prototypes for the car have been testing for the past year. They feature the concept's double-bubble rear deck as well as a streamlined soft-top roof hiding under a makeshift unit. The windshield is also more raked than on regular 911 variants.

Porsche 911 Speedster Concept

Porsche 911 Speedster Concept

Expect the production model to also adopt the concept's carbon fiber-reinforced body panels and 911 GT3 Touring pack specs. We're talking a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6 delivering 500 horsepower to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. The car should also feature a titanium exhaust system.

Porsche says the car will also be available with heritage-inspired liveries through the Porsche Exclusive personalization department. The first 911 Speedster concept hints at what will be offered. We're hoping the cool-looking retro side mirrors make it too.

Porsche tends to launch 911 Speedsters to farewell the 911 generation on which they are based, in this case the 991 which will be replaced soon by the 992. The body style also reconnects the 911 to Porsche's earlier cars like the original 356 Speedster and later 550.

For more Paris auto show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

