2019 Lexus RC F GT spy shots

Nov 7, 2018
2019 Lexus RC F GT spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Lexus is preparing a more hardcore version of its RC F to target track enthusiasts.

The car was previewed in 2016 by the RC F GT concept (shown below), and judging by our spy shots of a prototype the production model will stay close to the concept, at least visually.

Common elements include the exposed carbon fiber-reinforced plastic hood, high-downforce rear wing, and carbon-ceramic brake rotors. The carbon elements on the concept, coupled with a stripped-out interior, brought weight down by as much as 800 pounds, though we don't expect that level of savings on the production model.

Other upgrades on the RC F GT concept likely to make it over to the production model should include adjustable suspension and less restrictive traction and stability control systems.

Lexus RC F GT concept

Lexus RC F GT concept

The prototype also features the revised head and taillights found on the facelifted 2019 Lexus RC, suggesting the launch of this track-focused RC F will happen shortly after the facelifted RC lands in showrooms later in November.

Sadly, there isn't likely to be any extra power on tap. The standard RC F has a 5.0-liter V-8 with 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque, and this track-focused version should feature the same. Also carried over from the standard RC F should be an eight-speed automatic. One key difference is likely to be improved lubrication and cooling systems, as both features were fitted to 2016's RC F GT concept.

Look for a debut of the production RC F GT late this year or early next. Potential rivals include BMW's M4 GTS and Jaguar's XE SV Project 8. Though yet to be confirmed, Mercedes-AMG may also join the fray eventually with a Black Series version of its C63 Coupe.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.

