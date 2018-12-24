2020 Toyota Supra leaked, again

Follow Viknesh



A second photo showing an undisguised version of Toyota's reborn Supra has surfaced ahead of the car's world debut next month at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The photo, which appears on the Supra MKV forum, follows an earlier shot of the front of the car taken from inside a transport truck. Notably, the new shot gives us our first clear look at the rear of the car, revealing details such as the design of the lower rear fascia, diffuser, exhaust tips, and the placement of the Toyota logo and iconic "Supra" script. Toyota has also released a teaser showing the car's side mirror housing.

As previously reported, the new Supra represents the fifth generation of the nameplate. This time, though, the car has been developed on the same platform found in BMW's latest Z4. The Supra will also share powertrains and a production site in Austria with the Z4, but it won't get the BMW's convertible roof.

2019 BMW Z4 Roadster

The core powertrain will be BMW's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6, which in the Supra should be rated around 335 horsepower, or enough to see the car sprint to 60 mph in under 5.0 seconds. A Toyota-developed hybrid powertrain with more power is expected later in the life cycle, possibly in a track-focused model. A 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, also borrowed from BMW, is also expected, bringing with it around 260 hp.

Sales of the new Supra will commence next summer, with the first examples arriving as 2020 models. The very first example available for sale will be offered via a charity auction, more details of which will be announced next year.

As mentioned, the new Supra will make its debut at the 2019 Detroit auto show, which starts January 14. In the days leading up to the show, Toyota will also preview its Supra-based race car being developed for Japan's Super GT touring car series. The preview will come in the form of a concept at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon.