The road to building the Singer-Williams 911 lightweight restoration





Porsche restoration specialist Singer together with Williams Advanced Engineering, the technology offshoot of the Williams Formula 1 team, received a collective jaw drop when both companies unveiled the Porsche 964 911 lightweight restoration last year. But, the labor of love didn't happen overnight.

New video details the extraordinary process that went into developing, benchmarking, and designing the 911 lightweight restoration. And it's just as intensive as one may imagine. Inside Singer and Williams, the final car began life as codename P67, or the "Dynamics and Lightweighting Study" (DLS). The project truly began in 2016 when Singer-Williams began the benchmarking process in California.

Both companies brought a handful of Porsche 911s to pick out particular driving characteristics that made each model unique and exquisite. Eventually, the teams would work to mold each piece of character into the 911 lightweight restoration. Singer-Williams then set the goal to restore an air-cooled Porsche with the performance and dynamics found in F1.

At the heart of the restoration project, the car's heart was born: a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-6 producing 500 horsepower and a redline of 9,000 rpm. Singer-Williams was meticulous in the engineering and called in Hans Mezger, the man responsible for Porsche's first flat-6 engine and many of its racing powertrains, to ensure it retained the classic four-valve-per-cylinder head design.

But power wasn't all Singer's client wanted from the 911 lightweight restoration. So, the company worked to optimize response through aerodynamic balance, greater airflow for the engine, and enhance the 964 911's banner ducktail spoiler.

In the end, Singer-Williams created a restoration fit for only the most die-hard Porsche enthusiasts. And thankfully it's not a one-off project, either. Singer plans to restore 75 examples with Williams, which will handle production at its headquarters in the U.K.

