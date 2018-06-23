2019 Volvo S60, 2019 Chevy Blazer, 2019 BMW 8-Series: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Volvo S60 Enlarge Photo

It's been a long time coming but Volvo finally has a redesigned S60 small sedan in its fleet. The new model is one of the best looking and most advanced in the segment, and it's built right here in the United States. We haven't driven it yet but have sampled the car's V60 wagon sibling.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C43 Coupe) Enlarge Photo

Another car we sampled this week was the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, in both regular and sporty AMG C43 guises. The updated car may look and feel the same as the outgoing model but according to its maker around half the parts are new or updated.

2019 Chevrolet Blazer Enlarge Photo

The Chevrolet Blazer makes a return for 2019, though the latest version isn't like any that's come before. It's now a small crossover SUV sitting between the compact Equinox and mid-size Traverse in Chevy's SUV lineup.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Enlarge Photo

Mazda fans have an updated MX-5 Miata to look forward to in the new model year. With a 17-percent increase in power, a higher redline, and better fuel economy, the MX-5 Miata is looking like a perfect toy for any enthusiast's garage.

2019 BMW M850i Enlarge Photo

BMW finally treated us with the reveal of its reborn 8-Series, which arrives for the 2019 model year. It's closely related to the 7-Series but is very much a sports car. It even forms the basis of BMW's race car in the current season of the World Endurance Championship.

Audi A1 Sportback Enlarge Photo

Another new car revealed this week was Audi's second-generation A1 subcompact. It's gone for a more serious look this time around, and the interior is a big step up on the outgoing model's relatively drab design. Sadly, there are no plans for a U.S. launch.

1998 McLaren F1 LM-Spec for sale Enlarge Photo

If you've been waiting for a McLaren F1 to come up for sale, now's your chance. This particular example was updated to the same specs as the legendary F1 LM, and only a few years ago it was sold at auction for the colossal sum of $13.75 million.

Bugatti builds a Chiron with an exposed carbon fiber body Enlarge Photo

You're looking at the first Bugatti Chiron in fully exposed carbon fiber. The car looks absolutely perfect in this configuration and we're wondering why it's taken so long for one to be commissioned in such a way.