VW Pikes Peak record, Volvo XC40 EV, 6-wheeled Jeep Wrangler: Today's Car News

Jun 25, 2018
The LS3-powered Bruiser Conversions Jeep Wrangler 6x6

The LS3-powered Bruiser Conversions Jeep Wrangler 6x6

Volkswagen's radical ID R electric racer has just set a new record for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. VW smashed the old record by 16 seconds, and we're talking the record for all classes, not just electric cars.

A Volvo exec has finally revealed that the automaker's first electric car which is coming in 2019 will be based on the XC40. Unlike its rivals, the Swedish brand will simply offer electric versions of its existing fleet instead of launching standalone EVs.

Florida's Bruiser Conversions has rolled out a Jeep Wrangler 6x6. The vehicle was first shown at the 2017 SEMA show and can be yours if your pockets are deep enough.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

VW ID R electric racer smashes Pikes Peak record

XC40 to be first electric Volvo

Bruiser Conversions made a V-8-powered Jeep Wrangler 6x6

Car2Go becomes Chicago's first park anywhere car-share

VW targets solid-state battery production by 2025

Tesla sues saboteur who claims he is a whistleblower

Hamilton wins revived Formula 1 French Grand Prix

Trump escalates trade war talks, threatens 20 percent tariffs on imported cars

Germany plans to test Audi-Airbus flying taxi

Tesla Model 3 gets new features via OTA update

