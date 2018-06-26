Audi SQ8 spied, Koenigsegg supercar teased, Ferrari 250 GTO listed for sale: Car News Headlines

News
2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera debuts with... Supercars
48 seconds ago
48 seconds ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 Audi SQ8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Audi has just unveiled the new Q8 but there are sportier S and RS versions waiting in the wings. Today we have spy shots of a completely undisguised SQ8 testing on some of the Nürburgring's surrounding streets.
Koenigsegg's Agera RS has bowed out of production but a successor is just around the corner. The Swedish supercar marque has released a teaser for the Agera RS successor which is due for a world debut next March at the 2019 Geneva auto show.
Billionaires should grab their checkbooks because a Ferrari 250 GTO is headed for auction. The last time one of the cars were sold, the price paid was a whopping $70 million.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Audi SQ8 spy shots and video
Koenigsegg shows off sketch of Agera RS successor
Ferrari 250 GTO heads to auction, could set new price record
2019 Honda Insight review
2019 McLaren 600LT spy shots
Slovenian company makes drop-in in-wheel electric motors
With CEO behind bars, Audi delays reveal of e-tron electric SUV
2018 Mazda 6 review
Nico Rosberg test drives the Nio ES8 electric SUV
Battery-electric vehicle versus plug-in hybrid: why having both makes sense
Email This Page