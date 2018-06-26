Audi SQ8 spied, Koenigsegg supercar teased, Ferrari 250 GTO listed for sale: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Audi SQ8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Audi has just unveiled the new Q8 but there are sportier S and RS versions waiting in the wings. Today we have spy shots of a completely undisguised SQ8 testing on some of the Nürburgring's surrounding streets.

Koenigsegg's Agera RS has bowed out of production but a successor is just around the corner. The Swedish supercar marque has released a teaser for the Agera RS successor which is due for a world debut next March at the 2019 Geneva auto show.

Billionaires should grab their checkbooks because a Ferrari 250 GTO is headed for auction. The last time one of the cars were sold, the price paid was a whopping $70 million.

2019 Audi SQ8 spy shots and video

Koenigsegg shows off sketch of Agera RS successor

Ferrari 250 GTO heads to auction, could set new price record

2019 Honda Insight review

2019 McLaren 600LT spy shots

Slovenian company makes drop-in in-wheel electric motors

With CEO behind bars, Audi delays reveal of e-tron electric SUV

2018 Mazda 6 review

Nico Rosberg test drives the Nio ES8 electric SUV

Battery-electric vehicle versus plug-in hybrid: why having both makes sense