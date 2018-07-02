2019 Nissan 370Z preview





Despite on-and-off rumors of its demise, the Nissan Z car remains. For 2019, the 370Z sees minimal changes, but just enough to keep things fresh until a proper replacement comes about—if it all.

Coming off more significant changes for the 2018 model year, the 2019 370Z coupe Heritage Edition receives two new color themes: Deep Blue Pearl and Pearl White, as well as the carry-over Magnetic Black; last year's Chicane Yellow is discontinued. Heritage Edition models get black outside mirrors and yellow interior accents, plus a unique exterior decal color based on the paint color. Buyers will find the Touring and Sport Tech trim levels combined into one Sport Touring variant. An auto-dimming rearview mirror is also now standard.

2019 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition Enlarge Photo

The 370Z roadster sees no changes aside from the standard auto-dimming rearview mirror found in the 370Z coupe.

Both the coupe and roadster are still motivated by a 3.7-liter V-6 that produces 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A 6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic also stick around.



Sitting atop the 370Z hierarchy is the 370Z Nismo, which drops the previous "Nismo Tech" nomenclature used in the prior model year. Changes are minimal aside from the new mirror. It's 3.7-liter V-6 makes 350 horsepower and 276 lb-ft of torque, and it is offered with the same transmissions as the base models.



Aerodynamic body components separate the 370Z Nismo from the regular coupe and roadster models, and 19-inch Nismo wheels sit at all four corners with sport brakes hiding behind them. The typical Nismo suspension tweaks and a strut-tower brace help control body rigidity and improve handling performance.

The 2019 Nissan 370Z is offered in base, Sport, and Sport Touring coupes; base, Touring, and Sport Touring roadsters, and the Nismo coupe.



Although the 370Z is far past long in the tooth, it remains a bargain sports car. The 2019 model starts at $30,875, including an $885 destination fee, for a coupe with the 6-speed manual transmission. All coupes but the Sport model are offered with both transmissions, while the Sport only comes with the manual. The roadster sees the price climb to $42,705, and it comes exclusively with the 7-speed automatic. The 370Z Nismo starts at $46,575, and opting for the 7-speed automatic costs an extra $1,400.

The 2019 Nissan 370Z is on sale now.

