2019 McLaren 600LT spy shots

McLaren will unveil a new member of its Sports Series on June 28.

Expected to go by the name 600LT, the car will be a new hardcore variant to plug the gap between the current 570S and the 720S from the Super Series. LT, which stands for Longtail in McLaren-speak, is the British automaker's designation for track-focused road cars.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype undergoing some final tests at the Nürburgring ahead of the Thursday reveal.

McLaren has also dropped a pair of teaser shots that reveal a new design for the exhaust outlets. These have been moved up to the engine cover instead of at the bottom of the rear fascia like on other Sports Series members. One of the reasons for this was to free up space to fit a new rear diffuser.

Teaser for range-topping McLaren Sports Series model debuting on June 28 Enlarge Photo

All McLaren will say about the car is that it will have more power and less weight than the 570S. The new model will also benefit from optimized aerodynamics and enhanced driver engagement. Our spy shots reveal the unique aero elements that have been added to the car such as the new front fascia, side fins, rear air curtains, and the aforementioned rear diffuser.

Power will most likely come from the same 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 fitted to the 570S, but with the peak rating expected to hover around the 591-horsepower mark, or 600 hp when measured in the metric figures McLaren prefers, hence the expected name of 600LT. Drive should be to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

We'll have all the details soon so stay tuned. Following the Thursday online reveal, the new Sports Series member will make its formal debut on July 12 at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will take on the British event's famous hill climb.

Production will be limited so if you are interested you had better get in touch with your McLaren dealer ASAP as such limited edition models never last long.