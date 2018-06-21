Report: Bentley to introduce Bentayga Sport coupe SUV in 2019





2019 Bentley Bentayga V8 Enlarge Photo

Another Bentley Bentayga variant is reportedly scheduled to join the model's lineup, and it's a coupe-type SUV along the lines of the BMW X6.

German publication AutoBild reported a Bentayga Sport will arrive in 2019 and boast the rather controversial proportions that make a "coupe" SUV. The report claims the coupe SUV will boast a freshened design from the current Bentayga and feature more sporting driving dynamics over the standard Bentayga. The updated design should preview a facelifted standard Bentayga as well.

Expect a more rakish roofline with a focus on style over usability. Often, the sloping rooflines eat into passenger headroom and cargo space, and yet these models fetch a healthy premium over their standard counterparts. Think BMW X5 and X6 or Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE coupe. Porsche will also reportedly add a coupe-like Cayenne to its vehicle range.

Bentley said in the past it will focus on launching Bentayga variants to keep the luxury SUV fresh. Thus far, the luxury brand has given buyers the ultra-posh Bentayga Mulliner, and a plug-in hybrid. In the future, Bentley will also likely add a Bentayga Speed model.

The Speed variant will focus on performance and include typical Speed upgrades, including a tweaked exterior design, racier colors, more power, and a reworked cockpit. A familiar twin-turbo W-12 engine should sit under the hood, but a power bump seems likely. It's unclear if the Speed variant will also get a Sport body style, but that would seem to fit.