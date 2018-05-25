2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class adds 362-horsepower E450 model

May 25, 2018
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class family

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class family

Buyers of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class have a couple of new options for the 2019 model year.

On Tuesday, we detailed AMG's new E53 that replaces the E43, with the car's mild-hybrid powertrain bringing 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, versus the 396 hp and 384 lb-ft of the non-electrified E43.

Now we have details on a new E450 model that replaces the E400 in the regular E-Class lineup. It's available across the 2019 E-Class range, meaning sedan, coupe, cabriolet and wagon body styles. And it can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive.

As the higher numerical figure indicates, there's more power on tap. The E450 models are powered by an upgraded version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 found in the E400 4Matic, bringing 362 hp and 369 lb-ft versus 329 hp and 354 lb-ft previously.

Another change for 2019 includes a new three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with Nappa leather. The new unit lets the driver operate all electronic driver assist systems without ever removing their hands from the steering wheel. Speaking of assist systems, the 2019 E-Class gets the route-based speed adaptive system that debuted on the 2018 S-Class. The system can automatically adjust vehicle speed for a number of road situations based on navigation data, such as highway exits, junctions, roundabouts and toll booths.

Other changes to the E-Class for the latest model year include new trim options, as well as a new 19-inch AMG wheel pattern available with the Night Package.

The 2019 Mercedes E-Class starts sales this fall. Pricing hasn't been announced but expect it to start close to the $53,945 base sticker of the 2018 model.

