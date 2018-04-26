2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz's GLC is about to come in for a minor facelift.

The changes represent a mid-cycle update for the small luxury SUV which first arrived in 2015 as a 2016 model. We should see this updated version in the second half of next year as a 2020 model.

The GLC is an important model for Mercedes. The automaker sold 48,643 of them in the United States last year, which is the best result since the SUV went on sale. This means you shouldn't expect the automaker to rock the boat with this update.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

We're still at an early stage of the development but you can already see minor revisions to the grille and headlights, with the latter benefiting from a new daytime running light design. There's also likely a new front fascia under all of that cladding. More advanced prototypes should exhibit changes at the rear as well.

Inside, there will be an upgrade of the infotainment system. Unfortunately the updated GLC will miss out on the advanced dual-screen system that debuted in the new A-Class. Instead, the updated GLC will feature the same system found in the updated 2019 C-Class.

There's a larger screen at the top of the center stack and a new touchpad in the center console. There's also a larger screen in the instrument cluster and a new steering wheel with extra controls.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The GLC's base 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 will likely see horsepower increased from 241 to 255 horsepower, reflecting a similar change for the updated C-Class.

In the GLC43 model from AMG, output from the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 will likely be bumped to 385 hp, up from 362 hp currently, once again reflecting a similar change in the updated C-Class.

The GLC63 sledgehammer was just added last year so we're not expecting any changes there.