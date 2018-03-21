Jeep Wrangler JL donut doors no longer confirmed for 2019





2018 Jeep Wrangler, 2017 Los Angeles auto show Enlarge Photo

Remember the Jeep Wrangler JL's nifty "donut doors" shown at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show? Those are no longer confirmed for 2019, and according to a Jalopnik report from Saturday, they aren't happening anymore.

The donut doors were to feature set of plastic "plugs" painted the color of the door to cover the holes when needed, and a removable plastic window would have provided security against theft and the elements. Now, it appears they are no longer coming.



It's not all lost, however. Jeep will still offer a half-door option for the Wrangler JL, but they will be similar to the last-generation Wrangler JK's design and feature a lower window sill. Previously, Jeep said the half-door option will proliferate across the Sport, Sport S, Sahara, and Rubicon trim levels. Pricing for the option has not been announced.

Motor Authority called a Jeep spokesman, who confirmed that half doors will be available in 2019, but he couldn't say if they will arrive for the 2019 or 2020 model year.

But what happened to the donut doors? The Jeep spokesman could only issue a no comment.



According to the report, the donut doors shown in LA were always meant as a "prototype" and the classic Wrangler half-doors ended up as the winning design. We were on hand, however, and Jeep said they would be coming for the 2019 model year. Now it appears they are no longer in the plans, at least for 2019. The donut doors did get positive response from the press, and perhaps prospective owners felt the same way. Maybe that will convince Jeep to offer them.



2018 Jeep Wrangler Enlarge Photo

In addition to the half-door option, more is on the way for the new Wrangler. Due later this model year are an optional 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and a power convertible top. The 2019 model year may also see the introduction of the 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 diesel engine, though that is set as late availability for 2019, which could mean the 2019 model year or early in the 2020 model year. A hybrid model will also join the lineup for 2020.