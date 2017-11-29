Holy Jeep: Check out the new Jeep Wrangler's half door option





2018 Jeep Wrangler, 2017 Los Angeles auto show Enlarge Photo

Because removable doors aren't quite enough, the next-generation Jeep Wrangler will be available with a distinctive "half door" option package directly from the factory—a design that members of the media have already started calling "donut doors."

But these aren't merely the half doors of Wranglers past, which had a lower window sill. Instead, the new half door option discards with the roll-up glass window and punches a hole in the door's sheet metal. The look is a little like a cutaway model designed to show off a vehicle's safety features while allowing for a more al fresco driving experience.

ALSO SEE: Shocking: 2020 Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid electric coming

A set of plastic "plugs" painted the color of the door will be included to cover up the holes. Like the old half doors, a removable plastic window encased in the same fabric as the Wrangler's roof will keep the elements out on rainy days and to provide some security against theft.

Jeep doesn't plan to offer the half door option until the 2019 model year, meaning they're the better part of a year away. They'll be available for all four doors on the Wrangler Unlimited or for just the two doors on the short-wheelbase Wrangler.

Jeep has not yet announced pricing for the half doors. The 2018 Wrangler—codenamed JL—will go on sale early next year in Sport, Sport S, Sahara, and Rubicon trim levels.

For more from the 2017 Los Angeles auto show, head to our dedicated hub.