2019 Cadillac CT6, 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC, Light Car Rocket: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport Enlarge Photo

Cadillac's CT6 has received a major facelift. The full-size sedan takes on a new look inspired by the Escala concept, and it also has a new V-Sport range-topper powered by a Cadillac-exclusive twin-turbocharged V-8.

Mercedes-Benz's first volume electric car, the EQC, has been spotted testing. It arrives on the market next year and should offer a range approaching 300 miles.

Gordon Murray has designed more road cars than just the McLaren F1. Shortly before his work on the now legendary supercar, Murray designed a lightweight speedster powered by a motorcycle engine. Just over 50 were ever built, and Jay Leno owns one of them.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Cadillac CT6 gets twin-turbo V-8 V-Sport, updated look

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spy shots

Jay Leno revisits Gordon Murray-designed Light Car Rocket

Police chief: Uber self-driving car may not be at fault in fatal Arizona crash

2020 BMW 7-Series spy shots

Via Motors to collaborate with Chinese maker Geely on electric trucks

Proposed BMW X8 might not be a coupe-like SUV

2018 Toyota Camry review

Cadillac spools up 4.2-liter DOHC twin-turbo V-8

Silicon anodes to boost lithium-ion battery capacity within a few years