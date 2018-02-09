2019 Ford Ranger Raptor, 2019 Audi A7, 2019 Jaguar E-Pace: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Lincoln Navigator Enlarge Photo

Ford unveiled the 2019 Ranger Raptor; we drove the 2019 Audi A7; and slide behind the wheel of the 2019 Jaguar E-Pace. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor became official this week as the Blue Oval took the wraps off of a baby Raptor. Like its larger sibling, the F-150 Raptor, the Ranger Raptor features off-road suspension and a 10-speed automatic transmission, but under the hood sits a turbodiesel inline-4 engine.

We think that the new 2018 Lincoln Navigator should be keeping Cadillac executives awake at night after our experience with it. With a stunning interior, quality materials, and terrific interior packaging, the new Navigator is reinvigorating the full-size luxury SUV segment.

The 2019 Audi A7 launches in the U.S. in the second half of 2018, and we received our first taste in the new four-door coupe. The verdict? It's as sexy as ever, but now has a cabin full of the latest technology along with a trick four-wheel steering setup for better handling.

Jeep's preparing a refresh for its pint-sized Renegade for the 2019 model year. It's set to receive a new infotainment system, updated bumpers, and possibly updated powertrain lineup.

Jaguar's finally about to launch the F-Pace's baby brother, the 2019 E-Pace crossover SUV, and we slid behind the wheel for some seat time. The new E-Pace has the right looks for a sporty crossover SUV, but cramped cabin packaging and a balky 9-speed automatic transmission are low points for the new Jag.